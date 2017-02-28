People can now take a virtual reality tour of Scotland’s top attractions, including Dundee’s RRS Discovery.

The ScotlandVR app, by VisitScotland, has been launched across the country and it’s hoped it will inspire more people to discover iconic places and landmarks such as Falkland Palace and the Falkirk Wheel for real.

Dundee’s famous ship is also part of the initiative along with 25 other attractions across the country.

As well as following in the footsteps of Captain Scott and his crew, users may also stroll around the prehistoric village of Skara Brae in Orkney, soar like a bird over Edinburgh Castle, journey into the depths of Ben Cruachan, the Hollow Mountain, or stand under the Northern Lights.

Mark Munsie, operations director at Dundee Heritage Trust, said: “It’s fantastic that we are represented on the VR app that has been launched by VisitScotland. This innovative way of promoting some of Scotland’s top attractions is really exciting.”

The app is now available to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play.