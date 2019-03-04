Dundee’s rich and varied history to be discussed in series of events

Dundee’s rich and varied history will be the subject of a series of talks this week.

Everything from the city’s involvement in Arctic whaling, to its lunatic asylum, and the history of Stobswell will be covered in talks which begin tonight.

The first of the presentations will be Finding Stobswell’s Story, held in Arthurstone Library at 6.30pm today.

Leisure and Culture Dundee’s Kevin McGinley said: “At tonight’s talks, visitors will learn about the history of Arthurstone Library and the Stobswell area.

“We’ll hear about the area from its origins as a small hamlet to its life as part of bustling, industrial Dundee, taking in the origins of Stobswell institutions like the Morgan and Baxter Park.”

He said the talks will continue at Lochee Community Library tomorrow with a discussion led by Andrew Murray Scott, on the rich, daily life of Dundee.

Mr McGinley added: “Andy will recall important events and individuals, offering keen insights into the processes of development and recovery and painting a graphic portrait of the modern city and its people.”

On Thursday at St Andrew’s Church on King Street, Morag Allan Campbell – a PhD student studying at St Andrews University – will explore how case notes and records from Dundee Lunatic Asylum can help us to hear the voices of 19th Century women.

The talk is based on the research she has carried out using records at Dundee University Archives.

Also on Thursday, at The McManus, there will be a talk on 19th Century Dundee’s exotic animal trade.

Mr McGinley said: “Dundee’s 19th Century economy relied heavily on the trade of animals for products and services.

“As Dundee rose to a position of prominence in Arctic whaling, the city also emerged as a vibrant and internationally-recognised emporium for collection and exchange of exotic animals – both dead and alive.”

On Friday, there will be a rare opportunity at the Steps Theatre to see a film specially made for Dundee’s 800 celebrations in 1991.

On Saturday, Malcolm Archibald will speak at the Central Library on Dundee’s past in the Arctic whaling industry.