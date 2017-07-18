Dundee’s city development convener believes resurrecting the fortunes of struggling Reform Street could be crucial to ensuring the City of Discovery enjoys future cultural success.

Councillor Lynne Short feels “out of the box thinking” is required to fulfil the city centre’s potential.

Creating jazz clubs or comedy clubs could help Reform Street enjoy a thriving night-time economy, Ms Short believes.

While nothing is set in stone, the city centre councillor believes following in Edinburgh’s footsteps and organising Dundee’s own fringe festival could be beneficial.

Ms Short said: “We’ve got to start thinking outside of the box.

“Reform Street is made for night-time economy, so we need to see what we can do.

“It doesn’t have to just be places to eat or drink but can be places to be entertained — things like comedy clubs or jazz clubs.

“Different things to appeal to different parts of the community.

“The fringe is coming up. Why do we not see if places in Dundee can tap into that?

“Why not have a fringe fringe, something small scale? Not everyone wants to play in the Caird Hall. It could be quite intimate.”

Ms Short added that ensuring Reform Street has a bright future was to be one of the central topics under discussion during a meeting with the city centre management team today.

Addressing small-scale matters such as correcting clocks attached to properties along the street, according to Ms Short, will also help the street’s fortunes.

The SNP councillor added: “The little things can make a big difference.”