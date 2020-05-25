Dundee’s recycling centres to reopen and phased return of grounds maintenance activities announced

Grounds maintenance services are to return in a “phased” approach and recycling centres are to reopen from June 1.

The grounds maintenance services, which were temporarily suspended during the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, will operate on a priority-based system.

Dundee City Council has stressed that it is not a return to normal service.

This will include grass cutting and garden maintenance resuming in every ward, revised maintenance schedules and new ways of working, including physical distancing, to ensure that a safe system of work is introduced in all areas.

The priorities set out will include:

Phase 1

Garden maintenance, grass cutting and hedge trimming

Sheltered housing grass cutting

Cemetery grass cutting

Maintenance of grass areas to maintain safe sight lines at road junctions & carriageways

Street weed management

Litter and bin maintenance.

Phase 2 (to get under way following the completion of phase 1).

Housing grass areas

Parks and open areas maintenance

Wider grounds maintenance

Councillor Anne Rendall said: “The outbreak of coronavirus unfortunately led to the suspension of the grounds maintenance activities around the city.

“It was very important to do so in order to prioritise resources to essential services.

“It is positive that we are now in a position to bring in a phased return of the grounds maintenance services.

“There has been a lot of work been carried out behind the scenes on when and how to return these services in the safest way possible.

“I know that residents have been very patient throughout this pandemic and will understand that it is a gradual process to return services. Thank you for your ongoing support.”

Household waste recycling centres are planned to reopen to the public on a restricted basis from Monday and the council’s special collections bulky uplift service will resume that day too.

Booking arrangements are being made available to the public from Wednesday.

The full list of council services affected by coronavirus can be found on the Dundee City Council website.