Dundee’s Race for Life postponed until August due to coronavirus

Dundee’s Race for Life has been postponed until the end of August due to Covid-19.

The race, which was originally meant to take place on Sunday June 14 will now be held on Sunday August 30.

It will be held at Camperdown Park, and will include the usual Race for Life 5K, 10K and Pretty Muddy obstacle course.

Cancer Research UK, the organisers of the race, have postponed all races taking place across the country in an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and protect public health.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “We’re sending a heartfelt message to Scots to seize the opportunity and come join us to Race for Life this August in Dundee.

“As the coronavirus outbreak continues to unfold, we are listening to the advice and guidance of the UK Government carefully.

“While our priority is ensuring that people affected by cancer get the support and information they need during unprecedented times, we’re having to work quickly to understand the impact the pandemic will have on Cancer Research UK’s fundraising.

“We have urgently reviewed our events, including Race for Life.

“As the safety of our supporters, volunteers, suppliers and staff across the hundreds of Race for Life events due to take place in 2020 is incredibly important we have made the decision to postpone the events scheduled in May, June and July including Race for Life Dundee this June.

“We hope men, women and children will unite against cancer and make Race for Life Dundee the best yet this August. Together we can beat cancer.

“Since it began, Race for Life has raised over £890m for Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work.

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has taken part and hope their support will continue throughout this time.”