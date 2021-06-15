Dundee’s Premiership fixtures revealed in full, including top-flight return opponents and key derby dates

Dundee make their big Premiership return at Dens Park with St Mirren the opponents on the opening day of the 2021/22 league season.

The Buddies were the last opponents the Dark Blues faced in the top flight as they fell to a 3-2 home defeat before dropping down a division.

And they will renew their battle on July 31 as the Premiership kicks off.

The Dark Blues’ first away match sees them head to Celtic in Ange Postecoglou’s first home league match in charge of the Parkhead side.

And the first Premiership derby between Dundee and Dundee United is scheduled for Saturday, September 18, at Tannadice.

The return at Dens will be January 2 before the third of the season takes place on the final match before the split on April 9 with United the home team.

Dundee’s Premiership fixtures

Saturday July 31 – St Mirren (H)

Saturday August 7 – Celtic (A)

Saturday August 21 – Hibernian (H)

Saturday August 28 – Motherwell (A)

Saturday September 11 – Livingston (H)

Saturday September 18 – Dundee United (A)

Saturday September 25 – Rangers (H)

Saturday October 2 – St Johnstone (A)

Saturday October 16 – Aberdeen (H)

Saturday October 23 – Heart of Midlothian (A)

Wednesday October 27 – Ross County (H)

Saturday October 30 – St Mirren (A)

Saturday November 6 – Celtic (H)

Saturday November 20 – Hibernian (A)

Saturday November 27 – Motherwell (H)

Wednesday December 1 – St Johnstone (H)

Saturday December 4 – Rangers (A)

Saturday December 11 – Ross County (A)

Saturday December 18 – Heart of Midlothian (H)

Sunday December 26 – Aberdeen (A)

Wednesday December 29 – Livingston (A)

Sunday January 2 – Dundee United (H)

Wednesday January 26 – St Johnstone (A)

Saturday January 29 – St Mirren (H)

Saturday February 5 – Ross County (H)

Wednesday February 9 – Heart of Midlothian (A)

Saturday February 19 – Celtic (A)

Saturday February 26 – Livingston (H)

Wednesday March 2 – Hibernian (H)

Saturday March 5 – Motherwell (A)

Saturday March 19 – Rangers (H)

Saturday April 2 – Aberdeen (H)

Saturday April 9 – Dundee United (A)