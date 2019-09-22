Dundee’s Police Scotland youth volunteers have successful visit to Solheim Cup 2019

America and Europe have been on the course battling it out to claim the Solheim Cup 2019.

The three-day tournament saw 90,000 head to Gleneagles and eventually watch the European team lift the trophy.

Also headed to the Auchterarder course were members of Dundee’s Police Scotland Youth Volunteers.

The group had a number of roles over the weekend to help Police Scotland with the smooth running of the event, including assisting with bag searching at the course entrances and general marshalling.

They also assisted their policing peers with a unique task – reuniting a couple who became separated when looking for their car.

Constable Lee McConnachie, group co-ordinator for the Police Scotland Youth Volunteers in Dundee, said: “Dundee East and West attended the Solheim Cup on September 13, 14 and 15.

“We had 18 youth volunteers attend from Dundee over the weekend and two adult volunteers.

“The youth volunteers did a fantastic job covering reduced mobility access areas where they assisted elderly and disabled people with access to the event.

“They also assisted by handing out wrist bands to young children with their parents’ phone numbers on so if they got separated they could be reunited quickly.

“Further to this, the youth volunteers were assisting in the family zone by looking after some of the games where spectators could try a bit of chipping, putting or crazy golf themselves.

“The youth volunteers also helped marshals by preventing the public from accessing some areas of the course which were being kept clear for the professional golfers and media.

“One success story in particular was on Friday when the youth volunteers helped reunite an elderly couple who got separated from each other at one of the car parks whilst looking for their car.

“After reuniting the couple they helped search the car park and found the lost car.

“This was a fantastic help to the elderly couple and also to the police at the event.

“This was a great event for the youth volunteers to get involved in and they all had a wonderful time.

“Not everyone gets the opportunity to work at an event of this scale and it was great for the youth volunteers to see how an event is run in which the whole world is watching and thousands of spectators were attending.”