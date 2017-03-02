Dundee businessman Jimmy Marr has said he is “delighted” to have secured a new restaurant.

Through his company City Centre Pubs Ltd, he has taken over the 172 at the Caird at the Nethergate.

Mr Marr said the purchase confirmed his “confidence” in the city as he looks to bring a new dimension to the venue.

The move sees the Playwright relocate from its current home at Tay Square to the upper floor of The Caird. A new venue on the ground floor will offer traditional pub food.

City Centre Pubs Ltd officially took over 172 at the Caird on Wednesday.

Mr Marr said staff were looking forward to welcoming new and old customers.

He said: “We will be bringing a new dimension to the venue by establishing the fine dining experience of the Playwright in the upstairs restaurant whilst offering traditional pub fare on the ground floor level.

“Traditional high teas will be served, harking back to the days of real home-style baking, and the best local produce will feature extensively across both menus.”

The venue at the Nethergate — which temporarily closed its doors without notice in December — had been leased to an external company prior to closure.

Previous owner Cosmo Molinaro insisted when the business relaunched in January it would be run by family members.

Mr Marr said the new Caird venue will feature a host of music ranging from jazz and blues to traditional folk and it would set “new standards” in hosting local and international visitors.

His wife Karen, who helps to run City Centre Pubs Ltd, said: “We are extremely excited about buying 172 at The Caird.

“We aim to provide a memorable experience for everyone who visits us.”

Mr Marr said the original home of the Playwright at Tay Square will be rebranded and refurbished.

He added: “The new premises will be emerging as a new contemporary venue that will be a first for Dundee.”