Dundee’s players back for induction day as update addresses redundancies, wage cuts, insurance claim and fund-raising

Dundee’s players were back at Dens Park for an induction day ahead of the start of pre-season training.

The hard work will start on Monday as the Dark Blues build up to their first competitive match at home to Forfar in the Betfred Cup group stages on October 6.

The club have implemented redundancies in non-playing staff as well as wage cuts for squad members during a difficult lockdown period for James McPake and his men.

Dundee have thanked those who have moved on and are now hoping for more positive times ahead as the players get back on the training park.

In an update to fans, the Dark Blues said: “The club can confirm that a redundancy process was carried out over the past month with the non-football staff and, despite being able to limit the numbers affected, unfortunately some staff members have now left the club.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to the staff members who have moved on for their years of service and wish them all the best for their future endeavours.

“The redundancy process also took place within our academy structure and the response from the coaches was heartening.

“A large majority of those who entered the process have requested to volunteer within the set-up.

“Unfortunately, some who entered the process have now left the club and again we thank them and wish them well for the future.”

There was a change in the boardroom, too, with the club adding: “We saw David Gray leaving the club and Alasdair McGill being appointed as finance director.

“David had been with the club for two years and we thank him for his work over that period.

“Alasdair will be a name familiar to many in the city as co-founder of Ashton McGill accountancy firm. He brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and knowhow of 21st century technology to the role.”

With every penny a prisoner at Dens because of the Covid-19 crisis – the club called it a “long and very challenging six months” – the Dark Blues are keen to get their pandemic insurance issue resolved.

The statement added: “We await an update regarding our insurance policy and while this was always destined to be a long process it is still a frustrating wait.

“As previously stated we do not expect to see any initial payment on our current insurance quantum until the Financial Conduct Authority obtains a ruling from the High Court and that process is ongoing.

“The result of this hearing will determine the extent of liability the individual insurers have.

“We will look to update regarding refunds surrounding the 2019/20 season when we have more information from our insurance claim.”

When the players return to training next week, supporters are being asked to stay away for safety reasons.

The statement continued: “We must remain vigilant.

“The players will be returning to a completely different environment with training operating under very strict guidelines.

“As such we would request that supporters do not try to attend any of our closed training sessions.

“We would also like to remind supporters that despite a return to training, the stadium remains closed for business (the club shop and ticket office remain open).”

Dundee are delighted with the various money-raising ventures that have taken place over the summer, saying: “The 1893 Foundation was launched just a few weeks ago and already we have over £8,300 pledged in monthly payments.

“We have also had over £16,000 handed over to the club by the ‘Thank You NHS and key workers’ sleeve patch sponsorship fundraising.

“Another £3,000 was raised by a group of supporters who between them ran 1893 miles.

“The Friends of Dundee FC Facebook group have also continued their ongoing support with further payments to the club.

“Following a membership consultation the Dundee FC Supporters Society have also purchased £3,230 worth of shares in the club.

“This is all on top of a number of individual donations which have come into the club. We thank all of these groups and individuals for pulling together in our club’s time of need.”