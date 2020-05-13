Dundee’s pioneers changed the world through cutting-edge scientific research

For nearly 140 years, the University of Dundee and its predecessor institutions have been home to pioneering scientists and cutting-edge research.

From seismology, to the impact of cholesterol and, more recently, the invention of the flat-screen TV, records at the University’s Archives Services reveal why groundbreaking work secured Dundee’s reputation as ‘The City of Discovery’.

One of the first staff to be hired University College, Dundee, in 1882 was James Alfred Ewing, who was appointed Professor of Engineering.

© University of Dundee Archive Services

Despite being only 27 years of age, the son of a Dundee minister had already been Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Physics at Tokyo University.

Already highly-regarded for his work in the fields of seismology and magnetism, he would continue this research in Dundee. However, he was also concerned about working to improve Dundee’s social conditions, notably becoming involved in efforts to improve the local sewer system.

© University of Dundee Archive Services

Ewing left his native city in 1890, but his reputation and career continued to go from strength to strength. Famously, he played a vital role in decoding cyphers during the Great War.

One of Ewing’s early colleagues was D’Arcy Wentworth Thompson, who in 1884, aged just 24, became the first Professor of Biology at University College.

© University of Dundee Archive Services

He would remain until 1917, during which time he became a scientist of international standing. The year he left Dundee saw the publication of his magnum opus ‘On Growth and Form’.

This work, which grew out of years of research at University College, is still seen as one of the most significant scientific publications of its era, and recognised as being pivotal in shaping the development of mathematical biology.

© University of Dundee Archive Services

The interdisciplinary nature of his work would provide inspiration not just to biologists, but also to mathematicians and artists. He would continue his work at the University of St Andrews, until his death in 1948.

Both Ewing and Thompson were recognised with knighthoods, as was another of their colleagues, Patrick Geddes, who was appointed to the Botany Chair in 1889.

Geddes is also regarded as one of the fathers of modern town planning.

These early pioneers laid down high standards for other staff and students to aspire to and many would more than respond to the challenge.

Robert Watson-Watt is a particularly good example. The Brechiner graduated with an engineering degree in 1912 and then carried out research on radio in Dundee, before moving on during the Great War to carry out pioneering work on radar which played a vital role in the defeat of Nazi Germany.

© University of Dundee Archive Services

He retained an interest in his alma mater throughout his life and temporarily sent some Air Ministry researchers working on radar to Dundee, which was considered a safer location to work in at the start of the Second World War.

Another great pioneer was Robert P Cook, whose extensive papers are held in the archives. He came to Dundee in 1940 as a Lecturer in Biochemistry and oversaw a massive expansion of research and teaching in this field.

This work was crucial in laying the foundations that would later enable Dundee to become a world-leader in life science research and attract figures like Peter Garland, Sir Philip Cohen and Sir Pete Downes who would carry out their own ground-breaking work in Dundee.

© University of Dundee Archive Services

Cook himself was an internationally recognised expert in cholesterol and carried out research on himself as part of his investigations, including eating 12 eggs a day.

While it is difficult to pick out the most significant scientific breakthrough made at Dundee, the work of Walter Spear and Peter Le Comber and their research team perhaps has had the greatest impact on our everyday lives.

© University of Dundee Archive Services

Their investigations into the properties of amorphous silicon enabled LCD technology and the ultimate development of solar panels and flat screen TVs.

© University of Dundee Archive Services

As our world continues to faces many scientific challenges, we can be confident that scientists at the University of Dundee will continue the tradition of discovery by finding innovative ways to tackle them.