Dundee’s Perth Road in line for transformation to make it a more welcoming place

Perth Road in Dundee is in line for a transformation to make it a more welcoming place to visit.

West End Community Council has received funding through Sustran’s Places for Everyone scheme to enhance part of the busy street.

The revamp would take in the section between Miller’s Wynd and Blackness Library to make it more accessible and will include a focus on active travel such as cycling.

Public consultations will now take place to gather ideas from locals.

These will take place at the Gate International Church from Wednesday to Saturday. There will also be a stall at WestFest on June 2.

The second phase will then see plans drawn up based in part on suggestions gathered.

A website has already been launched, including an interactive map and the chance to leave suggestions. Some submissions already made include more space to store bicycles, adding zebra crossings and painting double yellow lines to prevent parking on Perth Road.

The Places for Everyone scheme encourages increased accessibility, particularly for people who walk, cycle or who are in wheelchairs.