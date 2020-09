Dundee fans will be able to watch their team’s first game of the Championship campaign when the clash with Hearts is televised live.

The fixture has been moved to the Friday night and the Dark Blues will now face the title favourites at Tynecastle on October 16 with a 7.45 pm kick-off.

The action will be shown on the BBC Scotland channel.

Arbroath’s home game against the Jam Tarts the following Friday will be broadcast at the same time on the same station.