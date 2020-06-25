Dundee’s Odeon Luxe will reopen its doors on July 15

A global cinema chain is to reopen its Dundee branch on July 15, with a number of social distancing measures in place.

Odeon Luxe Dundee, in Douglas, will stagger show start times and guarantee unoccupied seats between guests to meet social distancing requirements when it open its doors next month.

There will also be a limited number of seats on sale for each show, more frequent cleaning routines and newly serviced air conditioning in place.

Odeon will begin reopening cinemas across the UK from July 4, with those in England being the first to open their doors.

Carol Welch, Managing Director UK & IRE, said: “We are excited to confirm that from July 4, our UK cinemas will begin reopening.

“We’ve carefully planned every step of our guest journey and put safety measures in place that will enable our highly trained colleagues to provide a controlled and safer cinema experience for all our guests.

“New measures include social distancing in our auditoriums and foyers, additional cleaning regimes, and a request to book tickets online prior to arrival.

“We would like to thank our colleagues and guests for their patience during this period, and we can’t wait to welcome guests back to big screen entertainment and a safer cinema experience.”

Film fans can book tickets for the big screen from June 25.

A mix of recent and remastered classics will be screened at Odeon following the reopening including 1917, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, re-released and remastered in 4k for its 40th anniversary, Sonic the Hedgehog and Onwards, Little Women, Bad Boys for Life, Dirty Dancing and The Greatest Showman.

Summer’s big blockbusters are also just around the corner, beginning with Mulan and Tenet at the end of July alongside other new releases including Dreambuilders and Unhinged.

Film fans craving the big screen experience can purchase tickets from 25 June online at https://www.odeon.co.uk/.