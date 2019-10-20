Dundee’s October break football camps come to a close

Dribbling, tackles, teamwork and communication were all on the agenda during the holidays as city kids invaded the pitch at Dundee International Sports Complex (DISC).

Leisure and Culture Dundee once again held its football camps in partnership with Dundee and Dundee United football clubs during the October break.

Boys and girls of all ages were able to develop their skills.

From the mini kickers aged from 3-5 through to a teenager camp for those aged 13-16, everyone was catered for and the mini Ronaldos were able to develop their skills while making new friends and gaining an understanding of teamwork and communication skills.

Leisure and Culture Dundee football development officer Niall Nicolson said: “Leisure and Culture Dundee, in partnership with Dundee and Dundee United community trusts, is bringing the curtain down on 10 weeks of holiday programme delivery in 2019.

“At DISC this week there were 40 youngsters between the ages of five-16 who enjoyed a week of age-specific fun football activity.

“All players attending received a certificate of attendance, match tickets for a Dundee FC and Dundee United FC home fixture and enjoyed visits from first team players for a Q&A.

“The partnership that provides young people with the opportunity to have fun, improve health and well being and social skills has once again been a huge success with a high number of young people attend over the year,” said Niall.

“Our new pay per day at venue option has added the flexible approach and increased opportunities.

“We are already planning the 2020 programme are details will be coming soon.”