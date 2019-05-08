Dundee’s newest councillor welcomes completion of waterways project

Dundee’s newest councillor has welcomed the completion of the latest Dundee Decides project.

Steven Rome, who won the North East by-election last week, met with Dundee East MP Stewart Hosie to celebrate the work undertaken to clean the Dighty, Fithie and Whitfield burns.

A total of £20,000 was set aside to clean up the waterways after 776 locals in the North East voted for the works to be carried out.

In all, 11,472 votes were cast across the city during the Dundee Decides project last year.

Mr Rome said the project was proof of people being given “more say on where money is spent in their local communities”.

And Mr Hosie added: “The Dighty, Fithie and Whitfield burns clean-up was, understandably, a very popular project so I am delighted to see it has been completed and that the burns are in good condition.

“Residents made their voices heard loud and clear last year in the voting, so I welcome the news that 70% of all projects in the city were delivered by the end of April.”

Alongside the burns’ clean-up, residents in the North East voted for measures to reduce traffic congestion around Fintry Primary, Whitfield Green skating/BMX improvements, Fintry Park outdoor exercise equipment and new trees in Mill o’ Mains Park and Middleton Wood.