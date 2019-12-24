Dundee’s mystery Mrs Claus identified as kind 84-year-old pensioner Audrey

The identity behind Dundee’s mystery Mrs Claus has been solved.

After an appeal online by the Evening Telegraph, asking members of the public to identify a woman travelling around the city dressed as Santa raising money for charity, a member of the public got in touch to identify the mystery woman.

Audrey Balfour, 84, has raised hundreds of pounds for charity over the years by dressing up as Santa and riding round town in her decorated scooter collecting money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Audrey, who lives in the Hilltown with her cat Sooty, started donating to the charity after losing two children to the disease and battling it herself.

Her eldest son Alec Wilson died from bowel cancer when he was 56, followed by her daughter Tricia Balfour, who died from stomach cancer in 2014, also aged 56.

Audrey said: “All the year round I put all my spare change into the tin.

“I had a cancer growth on my bowel and had to get part of my bowel removed and I thought well it’s a good cause to put it to, cancer is a killer really. I was one of the ones that got away.”

Audrey, who was born in Fife but moved to Dundee when she was 12, spent time over the years working on farms out in the fields and milking cattle.

She has two other children, Brian and Michael.

Audrey said: “I’ve lived a varied life. I was married when I was 17 and a half, I think curiosity got the better of me. It was the shortest marriage in Dundee.”

She started donating to Macmillan in 2012 and before Tricia passed away the duo, along with Tricia’s daughter Shanna, took to the streets in two scooters to raise money for Cancer Research.

Speaking about why she decorates her scooter and dresses up, Audrey said: “It cheers people up, the kids they are mesmerised when they see the scooter all decorated like that.

“They think I’m Santa Claus when I have that suit on. I enjoy it. It makes me feel as if I’m doing something useful.

“I like to put a smile on people’s faces.

“The public have been very generous, in donating. Some of them says to me when I’m going through the town, ‘you going to fast, we’ve had to run to keep up with you, you have to slow down’. They have been really supportive.”

Audrey, a keen bingo player, travels through the Overgate on her way to play the bingo several times a week and says people look out for her now.