Dundee’s music scene is “brilliant” rather than a “ghost town”, according to music promoters in the city.

Earlier this week, Bar 15 gig promoter Stuart Robertson said he was stepping down because the city didn’t support up-and-coming bands.

Speaking to the Tele, he said something had to change or the city was going to suffer “because bands won’t come to play here”.

He said: “It’s a shame because at one time Dundee was a music hub in Scotland.”

However, other promoters and musicians have come out in support of Dundee’s “brilliant” and “inclusive” music scene.

Derrick MacGregor Johnston, of Make-That-A-Take (MTAT) Records, said the idea that Dundee wasn’t supporting bands didn’t “jive” with him.

He added: “MTAT has been in action for 11 years now and has literally promoted hundreds of shows in Dundee over the years. We’ve hosted bands from all over the world and while these shows aren’t always the busiest, we’ve had few complaints and have always worked hard within the punk rock community to make Dundee a place people are keen to visit.”

Andrew McDonald, who runs Oh god! Not another wild goat! Promotions, said: “I think the city’s scene is getting better.

“It’s down to us to promote the shows properly.

“You’ve got to do flyers, posters and use social media. If you don’t, people won’t know about your show.

“Dundee isn’t Glasgow. You have to work harder to get people into venues — but that doesn’t mean people don’t want to see shows.”

Tirwin Bass, of local band Meraki, said the city’s music scene was home to some “talented” bands but people can’t always afford to support them.

He said: “The problem has nothing to do with a lack of talent, or a lack of interest, it’s simply a lack of pennies in the pocket.

“It’s not that the city has nothing to offer — Dundee just needs to offer it at a price the people can afford.”