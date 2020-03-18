Dundee’s most popular baby names of 2019 revealed – and they buck the national trend

The most popular baby names in Dundee last year have been revealed – and it appears the City of Discovery has bucked the national trend.

The list of names, which was compiled by the National Records of Scotland, showed that the most popular boy’s name in Dundee during 2019 was Thomas – with 17 babies given this name in the past 12 months.

This was closely followed by Reuben, with 12 babies registered with this name in 2019, as well as Lewis, Muhammad and Oliver which claimed third place in the list with 10 babies each.

Isla proved to be a popular choice for newborn girls, with 14 babies with this name registered in the city last year. Rosie followed in second place with 13 and Lily, Olivia and Emily shared the third spot in the top three with 11 babies each given this name.

Among the more unusual names given to Dundee newborns last year were Zuzanna and Sonny – with three girls and boys given these names respectively in 2019.

The City of Discovery appears to have bucked the national trend however, which saw Jack and Olivia crowned the most popular names for boys and girls respectively. Jack, however, proved to be the eighth most popular choice for Dundee parents in 2019.

Jack also proved to be the most popular boy’s name in the past decade, with 5,424 babies given this name in ten years and for girls, this proved to be Sophie – 5,002 babies in Scotland named this over the past decade.

Speaking on the national trend, Alan Ferrier, Head of Demographic Statistics at National Records of Scotland said: “Jack and Olivia continue to be the most popular baby names in Scotland.

“However this year, over 5,000 unique baby names were registered, which suggests that parents may be striving for originality and individuality when naming their children.

“The Peaky Blinders trend has continued outside the top 100 names, the latest statistics show a continued rise in the number of babies named Cillian following the launch of the hit TV show and star actor Cillian Murphy, the names Polly and Chester have also increased in popularity in this time.”