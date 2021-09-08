Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee’s Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc backs eight innovative firms with grants

By Gavin Harper
September 8, 2021, 1:03 pm
Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.
Eight firms focused on alternative energy have been awarded £45,000 funding as part of Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc’s first innovation challenge.

MSIP is a joint venture between Michelin, Dundee City Council and Scottish Enterprise at the former Michelin tyre factory.

The innovation challenge aims to provide grant funding to companies to develop zero emission alternatives for small scale off-grid, mobile or temporary energy provision.

The eight successful firms, who cover a total of nine projects, will each receive £5,000.

MSIP innovation challenge

The successful projects need to show the viability of a zero-emission alternative as an energy solution.

The Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.

Among the projects to receive funding are Solarskit, which aims to provide solar thermal technology.

It is trialling a self-assembled solar hot water system in Southern Africa.

Finesse Control Systems is developing mobile battery power supply.

KelpCrofting has received funding for the development of an eco-dryer for processing kelp.

The funding will allow the companies to carry out studies including market research, feasibility and prototyping projects.

It will enable the progress of new ideas and technology that will identify future solutions that can be used for heating, powering events and road works and lighting towers and construction.

All of the projects are due to start by next month.

A total of 17 applications were received.

These were then narrowed down to nine funded projects from eight companies.

‘Huge opportunities’ from MSIP funding

MSIP innovation director Sarah Petrie said the potential to decarbonise small-scale energy provision provides huge opportunities.

She was pleased to be able to support early-stage businesses develop their alternative energy plans.

Sarah Petrie, MSIP innovation director.

Ms Petrie said: “We want to support early-stage companies that have an idea, but will benefit from additional support to further test, research and develop that idea into a viable product that can be taken to market.

“I’m excited to announce the funding of nine projects in our first innovation challenge.

“It’s great to see this funding awarded to several of our MSIP accelerator alumni and tenants.

“Also early-stage and start-up companies, that will be critical to achieving the ambitious net zero targets set in Scotland.”