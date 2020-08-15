Dundee’s mental health service report branded ‘shocking’ by campaigner

In-roads are being made after a controversial report outlined mental health provision in the city, say officials.

Latest data – published by the Scottish Social Services Council – revealed six exclusive mental health officers (MHOs) were employed across the region

As a result, Dundee City Council used nine other MHOs to provide cover in 2019.

Cover MHOs are determined as social workers who step in when no exclusive or non-exclusive MHOs are available.

“The amount of MHO work, if any, they do each week tends to be very small. They are very unlikely to have the job title Mental Health Officer,” the report added.

Fife, in comparison, had 14 exclusive MHOs and 29 non-exclusive MHOs.

Phil Welsh, whose son Lee took his own life in 2017, said the report was very disappointing.

“Considering that Dundee is the suicide capital of Europe this report is damning and shocking,” he said.

Phil, who is campaigning for a new mental health crisis centre, added: “Six dedicated MHO’s to cover a city with the highest suicide rate in mainland Scotland, is desperately inadequate.”

He added: “Dundee, the fourth largest city in Scotland is way down in the stats.

“Once again we have empirical evidence that Dundee is not being supported sufficiently when it comes to the recruitment, training and retention of mental health professionals.”

Dundee Labour councillor Richard McCready said the report showed there was a clear need to improve mental health services in Dundee.

He said: “Instead of an integrated approach we have a confused and patchy service.”

John Alexander said the report was eight months out of date – and when a current vacancy was filled, a full quota of 16 MHOs would be in place.

Three people were currently in training and would be added to the team “hopefully within a matter of months,” he added.

A Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership spokesman said: “Since the data was collected there has been a positive impact in this area of work due to an increase in capacity within the Mental Health Officer team, this has put us in a better position to meet demand.

“Our Mental Health Officers can and do provide out of hours services through contact from out of hours.”

The SSSC report also revealed a total of 249 weekly hours were spent on MHO work in Dundee compared to 334 in Aberdeen, 276 in Angus and 278 in Perth and Kinross.

And Dundee fared worse than 13 other local authority areas in Scotland for the number of mental health care hours it offers residents, with 16.7 hours per 10,000 of the population.

The Scottish average is 20.5 hours. In comparison Edinburgh has 19.6, Angus 23.7, and Glasgow city 17.2.