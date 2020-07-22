Dundee’s McManus to reopen on August 20 with two new exhibitions

Dundee’s McManus museum is to reopen on August 20, it has been announced.

The city centre attraction, which scooped up a prestigious national accolade in March, will launch two new major exhibitions upon reopening, A Love Letter to Dundee: Joseph McKenzie Photographs 1964-1987 and Time and Tide: The Transformation of The Tay.

The Joseph McKenzie exhibition returns to Dundee of the 1960s to 1980s, with his black and white photographs evidencing the changing fortunes of the city and its people.

McKenzie is considered by many to be the father of modern Scottish photography.

Time and Tide looks at the influence of the Tay without which Dundee would not exist nor have transformed from a small medieval settlement to Scotland’s fourth largest city.

The exhibition looks at how the growth of the city, particularly along the waterfront, has affected the Tay, its wildlife and the people who live here.

Sinclair Aitken, chairman of Leisure and Culture Dundee, said: “This is more positive news for cultural tourism in the city, as the reopening of The McManus will encourage even more people to spend time in the city centre.

“Leisure & Culture Dundee has an important role in supporting the health and wellbeing of everyone in Dundee and continues to contribute positively to recovery and renewal in the city.”

Billy Gartley, head of cultural services at Leisure and Culture Dundee, said: “The McManus has long been a Dundonian favourite.

“We’ve missed our visitors – and with the prestigious accolade of Visitor Attraction of the Year – we hope many more will be tempted in.

“Our collections comprise Dundee’s civic memory, reminding us of both good and challenging times from the past, highlighting the enduring spirit of our citizens. With two outstanding new exhibitions we can’t wait to welcome you back.”

All appropriate measures will be in place to protect the safety of staff and customers.

Admission is free, but donations to support the work of The McManus in caring for the city’s collections are welcome.

Both exhibitions open on Thursday August 20.

A Love Letter to Dundee: Joseph McKenzie Photographs 1964-87 runs for over a year, until Sunday October 24 2021.

Time and Tide: The Transformation of the Tay runs until Sunday April 18 2021.

