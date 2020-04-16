Dundee’s Maxwell Centre keeping city residents entertained with gardening videos

The Maxwell Centre in the Hilltown is making sure everyone is looking after their gardens and sharing their top tips for keeping entertained during the lockdown through helpful videos.

Nadege Depiesse, from the centre, said: “We started the videos because the situation can be a bit overwhelming.

“We need to promote positive actions and creativity as much as possible.

“With the lockdown, we have more free time, so we need to make the most of it.

“The Maxwell Centre is usually always very busy with workshops, volunteers, school clubs etc, so videos are a way to connect with everyone.

“So far we have covered planting seeds with a small pot made out of a toilet roll, we have made a paper maché bowl, completed a banana bread recipe, created a bird feeder and I have shown how to sprout seeds.

“We have also created the group Grow Dundee on Facebook to encourage people to connect, share tips and ideas regarding gardening.

“Our top tips for during the lockdown period are to be creative with what you have at home, take time to learn something new and don’t stop gardening.”

The centre has ensured that garden club members stay busy during the next few weeks by supplying them with activity packs which include plants to seed and fun crafts to complete.

People can find the activity videos, plus extra hints and tips for keeping occupied through these tough times, by following the Maxwell Centre and its Grow Dundee pages on Facebook.