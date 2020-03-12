Dundee’s football clubs react to coronavirus fears

Both Dundee football clubs have published statements in response to the news that an all-out ban on mass gatherings has been recommended by Nicola Sturgeon.

Football fixtures on the continent have already been cancelled as a result of coronavirus, and now games closer to home could be in the firing line following the first minister’s recommendation that gatherings of 500 or more people should be cancelled.

In a statement on their website Dundee FC said: “While we plan to play all home games at Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park as currently scheduled, this is a rapidly-changing matter that requires frequent evaluation and assessment by all involved.

“Our commitment to the health, safety and security of everyone who represents our organisation, or visits Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park, will at all times be our top priority.

“As such we would respectfully ask anyone who has any cold or flu-like symptoms not to attend current scheduled matches at the stadium.

“On the advice of the governing authorities stringent protocols have been put into place at Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park to fight the spread of viruses.

“Dundee Football Club will continue to monitor the situation and communicate any updates as they evolve.”

Dundee United have also issued a response, where the club has said it will look to limit players’ public appearances as much as possible, which could see players banned from giving out autographs and taking selfies with fans.

The club’s statement added: “The club has initiated appropriate proactive measures across all club operations at both our stadium and the training complex.

“These measures aim to protect the ongoing well-being of the staff and players and mirror the approach taken by numerous other clubs.

“We understand the importance of supporter interaction and regret any disappointment or inconvenience that these temporary measures cause.”