Dundee’s main bus operator to freeze fares for a year due to Covid-19 pandemic

Dundee’s main bus operator is announcing it’s freezing its fares for 2021.

Xplore Dundee won’t raise the price of any of its cash or smart tickets next year, which means travelling by bus remains one of the best value ways to travel around the city.

Managing Director Christine McGlasson said: “After such a difficult year for everyone we wanted to be able to give a ray of light to our customers with this fares freeze.

“We know how financially tight this year has been – we’ve experienced it too, along with so many other businesses and individuals.

“We’re here for everyone who needs to travel throughout this pandemic; we carried keyworkers throughout the spring lockdown and we’ll continue to operate our services at the current level to make sure that passengers can get wherever they need to go safely and reliably.

“It’s difficult to predict what will happen next year, and we want to continue to support our customers and the wider community as we navigate our way through these testing times. We may have to continue to adapt and evolve as the pandemic progresses, but we can be certain that one thing won’t change in 2021, and that’s our fares.”