Dundee’s Logie Estate – Scotland’s first council housing scheme turns 100 today

They were the first council homes to be built in Scotland and, 100 years later, they are still standing.

On May 27 1920 the then Lord Provost of Dundee Sir William Don formally opened the houses on Logie Estate.

Construction started on the estate in 1919 as part of a promise made by Prime Minister David Lloyd George during the First World War to create “homes fit for heroes” after the conflict.

With city architect James Thomson in charge of designing the scheme, close to the Balgay Hill, the estate would go on to become the first in Europe to have a district heating system, making its building a highly innovative project.

The homes also paved way for a new style of housing as they were built to a two-up, two-down design, in sharp contrast to the tenements that dominated the area.

The homes cost £230 each to construct and the rental cost for a two-room property was one shilling and three pence, whereas the cost for three rooms was one shilling and nine pence.

Although celebrations to mark the centenary have been put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic councillors believe the milestone should be recognised when safe to do so.

West End councillor Richard McCready said the durability of the homes should serve as inspiration to the city going forward.

He said: “I am proud to represent the oldest council housing scheme in Scotland and I want the council to look for ways to mark the centenary of the estate once we are able to.

“I also want to see the council make sure that those houses, which are still owned by the council, are invested in and make sure that they are fit for the next hundred years.

“Our predecessors at the end of the First World War had the foresight to plan for a better future, building the first council housing estate in Scotland was a remarkable achievement.

“We need to think about how we will take forward policies today which are as innovative and as ambitious as the policies which led to the Logie Estate being developed in the years after the First World War.

“The people who came up with the idea for the Logie Estate did so at a time of national and international crisis. We need to match their ambition for our city and say that even in the midst of a crisis we are going to make our city a better place.”