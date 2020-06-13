Dundee’s Lockdown DJs are back this weekend with a secret live gig that punters can watch from the comfort of their own home

With the summer music festival season off the cards due to the lockdown, a team of local DJs are hoping to give dance music fans a taste of the experience in their living rooms.

The Lockdown DJs, who have been livestreaming sets since lockdown began, are taking it a step further by performing from a secret outdoor location tonight.

Organised by DJs Dave Reynolds, Gary Bence, Kevin Gerrard and admin assistant Lisa Hunter, lovers of clubland, dubstep and house music will be treated to three hours of banging tunes.

The gig will raise money for the NHS Scotland, Ninewells Hospital nurse Jillian Steedman, who is battling a rare form of cancer, and Crohn’s and Colitis UK.

Dave said: “The page has been going really well and we have nearly 4,000 followers from around the world who have been tuning in to our live sets and also going live on the page as well.

“We came up with the idea of doing the outdoor gig mainly because we have been stuck indoors for so long so we thought it would be cool to get out and do something a bit different.

“We discussed it with Police Scotland and they were really open to us doing the live gig as long as we didn’t go over six people so that’s why we have kept the location a secret. It will be apparent where we are when we go live for anyone that knows Dundee though.”

The team has already raised hundreds of pound for charity from their regular streams on the page.

Dave added: “The DJ streams have really kept our minds busy and allowed people from all over to showcase their skills on the page so it has been amazing.

“This is just the first of our outdoor streams to test the waters then next time when lockdown is eased we are going to get even more of our resident DJs out to another location to do it again. We are really looking forward to it and it should be a good night.”

You can tune in to the stream from 8pm tonight by following the Lockdown DJs page on Facebook where there will also be links to donate to their chosen charities.