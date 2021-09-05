Dundee’s Leigh Griffiths wants to get Dens Park ‘rocking again’ as he discusses Celtic and Scotland future

Leigh Griffiths plans to have Dens Park “rocking” as he targets a second Dundee debut at home to Livingston next weekend.

The Celtic and Scotland striker joined the Dark Blues on a season-long loan on Tuesday.

With just one year of his Parkhead contract left to run, it appears his time with the Hoops has come to an end.

He also missed out on the Euro 2020 squad over the summer, despite scoring a penalty in the play-off win in Serbia.

However, he hasn’t given up on turning out again in either the Hoops or the dark blue of the national team once more.

To do that, he knows he has to perform for Dundee and he can’t wait to get going in his second spell at Dens Park.

‘I want to show I can still cut it’

“I’m at the age where I want to play games and start scoring goals again,” he said.

“This is an opportunity for me to showcase myself, still staying in Scotland, showing that I can still score goals.

“The manager (Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou) has seen what I’m like in training. I’m never a bad egg in training.

“It’s the silly stuff off the field. But I’m signed here now and looking forward to getting going.”

Asked whether he’s given up on his Celtic career, Griffiths replied: “No. Not at all. I’m still signed there.

“He will be able to get access to all my games, he’ll be watching how I’m doing.

“I need to look forward, especially playing here under a good attacking side, to showing that I can still cut it.”

Scotland

And he’s keen to impress Scotland boss Steve Clarke, too.

Griffiths made his last international appearance in November 2020, coming on as a substitute in Israel as the Scots lost 1-0.

Griffiths said: “I would like to think I still have an international future but right now it is probably at the back of my mind.

“Steve looks like he has a settled squad there, especially in the striking area so it is about me doing my job here and making sure I am playing, fit and scoring goals.

“Then we will see what happens in the coming months.”

Get Dens ‘rocking’

All being well, Griffiths will make his second Dark Blues debut against another of his old clubs in Livingston.

With both sides still searching for their first league win of the season, it promises to be a crucial Premiership clash.

Then there is the first Dundee derby of the season to follow on September 19.

“Now I am here, I am looking forward to it and hopefully my signing puts bums on seats to get this stadium rocking again,” he added.

“I looked at the fixtures this month and it is exciting times for the club.”