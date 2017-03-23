Dundee have injury worries over Kosta Gadzhalov after the centre-back limped out of Tuesday night’s 3-1 testimonial win over Forfar.

The Bulgarian lasted just 10 minutes of Martyn Fotheringham’s 10-year celebration at Station Park.

With Julen Etxabeguren and James McPake long-term absentees and not expected to return to action until next season, the Dark Blues are left with just two fit senior centre-backs at the moment.

That gives Gadzhalov just nine days to get back to fitness before Aberdeen visit in the Premiership next Friday.

The Bulgarian was replaced by Ian Smith with former Celtic kid Daniel Higgins slotting in at centre-back.

And the 18-year-old stood out for the Dark Blues against the League Two side and could be in line to deputise for Darren O’Dea and Kevin Gomis next week.

Aside from the injury, it was an enjoyable night for the Dark Blues in freezing temperatures in Forfar as a first-half Danny Williams goal was added to by a Faissal El Bakhtaoui brace in the second period.

Josh Peters had made it 1-1 before the French-Moroccan fired in two impressive strikes.

A mixture of first team and Development players took on the League Two side in an entertaining contest watched by a good crowd despite the frosty weather.

El Bakhtaoui had an early chance only to see his effort saved by the feet of former Dundee keeper Grant Adam.

The 24-year-old had another decent chance shortly after before man-of-the-night Fotheringham brought a good save from Dee keeper David Mitchell from a free-kick.

Then, on the half-hour mark Sam Dryden’s cross fell to Williams’ feet and the winger who began the game as a striker, fired in low.

They weren’t ahead for long, though, as Peters rounded Mitchell and knocked into the net on 35 minutes.

The second-half saw the introduction of 16-year-old Brian Rice, who had been at school during the day, at left-back.

And 10 minutes after the break, the scoring was finished as El Bakhtaoui sped past the home defence to fire past Adam and then smashed into the top corner from 25 yards.

The match was disrupted with a host of substitutions before the man of the hour Fotheringham departed to a standing ovation minutes before the final whistle sounded.