Dundee’s Kingsway to be closed overnight for roadworks

Part of Dundee’s Kingsway will be closed overnight this week for roadworks.

The road will be closed from 7.30pm until 6.30am from Monday until Friday this week.

The closures will allow a £40,000 upgrade to the road surface at the Old Glamis Roundabout.

The upgrade will include repairing defects in the road surface on the A90 at the roundabout.

Street light renovation will also be included in the development and will take place on Monday and Tuesday night.

Working times are weather dependent and any significant changes or delays to the development programme will be made public.

Road closures

Parts of the A90 Kingsway westbound will be closed at the Forfar Road junction, with traffic being diverted along Clepington Road via Pitkerro Roundabout.

The eastbound carriageway will also be closed at Strathmartine Roundabout, with a signed diversion in place via Balgowan Avenue and Claverhouse Road.

Access for residents of affected areas will be maintained at all times.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s north east representative, said: “This £40,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“For safety, the road must be closed while we complete the work at Old Glamis Roundabout.

“We’ve arranged the work to take place overnight to help minimise disruption. We’ll also ensure any noise is kept to a minimum where possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”