Dundee’s kilted yoga star shows off some moves on This Morning

Dundee’s kilted yoga star showed off some of his moves live on This Morning on Tuesday.

Finlay Wilson, co-founder of Dundee’s Heart Space Yoga and Bodyworks on Scott Street, was speaking to Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes from Backmuir Wood near Muirhead.

The instructor explained that he has been practicing yoga for around 14 years and first donned a kilt during exercise in an effort to show off his Scottish heritage and quirky sense of humour.

“I got into it after having surgery on both my legs. I used it to rehabilitate myself,” he said.

“The kilted yoga thing, I was approached to create a video and I wanted to do something that was a wee bit humorous and showed my Scottish heritage.”

Finlay said that, despite lockdown, he has been continuing to practice yoga in his beloved knee-length garment.

“We have been continuing to post stuff. I’ve been getting on my road bike and cycling 50 miles to remote locations, doing yoga in a kilt and then putting my kilt back in my bag and then cycling home again.”

Heart Space has moved all 60 of its classes online, as well as its outreach work, with Finlay claiming that the team has been “busier than ever”.

He said: “We have had people tuning in from all over the world. There have been people coming to us from the Arctic Circle to Australia to attend classes that we host in Dundee, Scotland. So I think that has been amazing, to have people connected in that way.

“Getting up and doing a bit of exercise and deep breathing and mindfulness during the quite turbulent times that we’re in just now is really grounding for a lot of people and gives them something to focus on for the day.”

The viral star, who penned the book Kilted Yoga, went on to demonstrate a sun salutation sequence which Langsford attempted to copy – resulting in a few raised eyebrows in the ITV studio.

