It’s been a disappointing few weeks since the end of the winter break but defender Kevin Holt believes the key to Dundee turning things round is focusing on the positives.

The Dark Blues go into tomorrow’s Premiership clash with Kilmarnock still looking for their first competitive win of 2017.

And they know defeat tomorrow would leave them potentially just a game away from dropping into the bottom two.

On the plus side, a win over the Rugby Parkers would take Paul Hartley’s team up into the top six.

And they do go into this one off the back of a home league record that reads four wins and a draw in the last five outings.

That’s why the 24-year-old full-back is in upbeat mood ahead of tomorrow’s home game and, if Dundee can add consistency of performance, he sees no reason why they can’t break into the top six and stay there.

“It’s week-to-week right now, no one has been able to break away and make that sixth spot their own. That goes for seven teams from sixth down.

“Even Inverness, they are bottom but are only eight points off sixth. For them, at this time of the year, to be bottom of the league and that close to the top six is a bit crazy.

“But it’s definitely there for some team to go and grab it and we want to be that team.

“A few games, a wee bit of consistency and we can be. If we can get into the top six tomorrow, it’s ours to hold on to and it’s up to us to do that.”

And despite a surprise Scottish Cup loss to lowly St Mirren when they last ran out at Dens a fortnight ago, Holt feels heart can be taken from the home record before that.

“We had a blip in the cup here at home but we have picked up quite a few wins in the league at Dens.

“Four wins in the last five here is pretty good and we definitely have to keep that league form here going and take encouragement from it.”

Holt also sees the positive side from last week’s draw at Inverness, even though he agrees on the final whistle that game felt like a defeat.

“It felt like a loss. That’s the way it is when you’ve been two up and don’t win.

“After the game, we knew we’d thrown two points away, whereas, normally, you would say a point up at Inverness is one gained.

“But everything that needed to be said was discussed in the changing-room after the game.

“Come Monday, we were back at it and focused on preparing for this one.

“We’ve put it to the back of our minds and that’s how it should be.

“And the first 45 minutes were the best we’ve probably had up in the Highlands but we lost our concentration in the second half and it cost us.

“But we still scored a couple of good goals and created a few chances.

“That’s what we have to try to do against Kilmarnock and make sure this time we see the game out.”

He accepts the problem with that plan could be Killie are just as unpredictable as Dundee have been this term.

Having beaten Ross County and then drawn with Hamilton, Lee Clark’s men are aiming to make it three games unbeaten, something they’ve only managed once this season.

“They’re like us and the rest of the bottom sides’ season, they’ve been inconsistent,” said Holt.

“Earlier this season at Dens, we drew but I thought we should have won.

“Down there I have to say they were worth their victory, so we’ll definitely be out to even the score.”