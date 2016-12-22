Dundee’s “Karaoke King” Tony Callaghan has died — just days after organising his own wake.

Tony’s friends and family have paid tribute to the man they said lived for karaoke.

Tony, 74, died at the weekend. He had been in hospital for kidney dialysis but wanted to come out to have one last karaoke night.

His lifelong friend Terry Cord said that Tony — or TC as he was better known — knew that he was dying and was determined to have one last night of karaoke.

Terry said: “He gathered everyone around him in Lochee Sports Club.

“We had a great night and Tony loved it because he was able to sing once more.”

Tony had said he wanted the night to be his wake, said Terry.

He said: “He got his dying wish last Wednesday night. I got a phone call on Sunday morning to say he had passed away.

“He was a great guy and will be missed by so many people.”

Terry said over the years, Tony had sung in many of Dundee’s pubs, including the Railway Tavern in Lochee, the Charleston Bar, the Queen Anne, the Campbeltown Bar, The Rowantree and The Kettledrum.

He had his own karaoke equipment and was one of the first people to go round the city’s pubs with it.

Tony loved to sing Elvis songs, but would also sing just about anything.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tony sings My Way in May 2008

Terry said: “On his last night he only managed to sing a couple of songs, but it was fantastic that he was able to do it.

“When he left with his family at the end of the night he was clapped out of the pub.

“I think everyone realised that would be the last time we would see him. I can’t believe he’s gone. He will always be remembered for his karaoke. There was no one else quite like him.”

Phyllis Hendrie, who works at the Lochee Sports Club, said she had known Tony for as long as she had been a barmaid — more than 20 years.

She said: “I have worked in various pubs and Tony sang in loads of them. He will be remembered for his karaoke and will be missed by very many people. His last night singing in here was great.

“The pub was packed with many of his friends who wanted to be on his last night in the pub with him.”

Tony is survived by his son, also Tony, and daughter Angela.