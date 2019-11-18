Dundee’s Jamie Ness and Jordan Marshall fit for trip to Inverness, says McPake

Dundee manager James McPake has confirmed Jamie Ness and Jordan Marshall are fit to face Inverness this weekend.

The Dark Blues travel up the A9 to face ICT on Saturday looking to bounce back from derby defeat to Dundee United.

Left-back Marshall sat out the 2-0 loss at Dens, while Ness didn’t make it off the bench as he continues a gradual return from injury.

However, midfielder Ness played in last Tuesday’s bounce game against St Johnstone after trouble with his ankle, while Marshall looks to have shaken off his hamstring problem.

© SNS

And Dee boss James is happy with the progress of both and club captain Josh Meekings.

“Jamie is great. I spoke to him and he’s feeling good,” he said.

“He got 90 minutes in a bounce game and we pushed him really hard. We now believe, with Meekings as well, they’re seeing results.

“I was looking at Jamie and Meeks’ stats from last Tuesday in the bounce game and they were really impressive.

“He’s woke up on Wednesday morning a bit tired from doing night-feeds (for newborn son David) but his ankle is good so he’ll go again.

“Getting Ness back is pivotal. We were so keen and desperate to get him back.

“Jordan Marshall will be fine for Inverness as well.”

Meanwhile, Dundee legend Barry Smith has returned to the club to help with the coaching of the Dark Blues academy kids.

Smith was a fans’ favourite in his playing days and was manager during the 2010/11 Deefiant season.

© SNS

He started the season as Brechin boss before a short spell under Jim Weir as Forfar No 2.