Dundee’s iconic Discovery to star in TV documentary

One of Dundee’s most famous attractions will be the subject of a TV documentary tomorrow.

The Royal Research Ship Discovery, will be the focus of an hour-long show on Channel 5 as part of their ‘Great British Ships’ series presented by Rob Bell.

Entitled “Scott & Shackleton’s Antarctic Adventure: The Discovery”, the documentary, which airs at 8.30pm, covers the ship’s rich history, including the 1901-04 expedition to the Antarctic.

Featuring interviews with key Dundee Heritage Trust staff, including Gill Poulter, heritage and exhibitions director and Ali Gellatly, education officer, the programme explores the unique design and construction of the ship, as the very first purpose-built for scientific research in the Antarctic, and looks at how it faired in the icy waters of the South.

The programme also looks at its famous crew, including Captain Scott and Ernest Shackleton, and the hardships they endured in some of the most brutal conditions on the planet.

It showcases a few of the star objects in the trust’s museum collections including Scott’s personal effects such as his snow goggles and pipe.

The presenter Rob Bell also dressed up in replica polar expedition clothing as worn by these early pioneers.

Deirdre Robertson, chief executive of Dundee Heritage Trust, said: “The programme explores the rich history of the Discovery and the significant contribution it has made to scientific research in the UK, including its legacy in the field of climate change and environmental issues. It has been a pleasure to be involved in this show, which without a doubt demonstrates that the Discovery was, and continues to be, one of the Britain’s greatest ships.”

Discovery Point is the home of Discovery and tells the story of the iconic ship from its beginnings in Dundee, to the Antarctic expedition under Captain Scott and her subsequent voyages of exploration.

It starts at 8.30pm.

For further information on the Discovery, please log onto: www.rrsdiscovery.com.