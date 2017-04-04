Dundee’s hotel market goes ‘from strength to strength’ after Singapore firm buys the city’s Hilton

The Dundee hotel market is going “from strength to strength”, it has been claimed, after a Singapore-based firm completed the purchase of the city’s DoubleTree by Hilton.

The 95-bedroom hotel, in Kingsway West, has been sold to Singapore-based company 7 Hospitality, off a guide price of £5.5m.

It is the first UK acquisition for the business, which is headed by managing director Mohan Mulani, founder of the Harry’s bars and restaurant chain and the Club hotel in Singapore.

The hotel was marketed by property company JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group as part of the BDL Select Portfolio.

Kerr Young, director of JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group, said: “We expect the Dundee hotel market to go from strength to strength in the coming years as significant infrastructure projects are completed and we wish 7 Hospitality continued success with their purchase of the DoubleTree by Hilton.”

Mr Mulani said: “We are delighted to have acquired our first hotel asset in the UK.

“We have full confidence in Scotland as an excellent tourist and business destination and will be actively looking for further investment opportunities in the near future.”