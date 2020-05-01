Dundee’s Hotel Indigo takes top award at national event

One of Dundee’s newest hotels has taken top accolades in a national event.

A spokesman for Hotel Indigo said: “The Scottish Hotel Awards took place – virtually – and we are absolutely thrilled to announce that we were named National Brand Hotel of the Year, and National City Hotel of the Year.”

The hotel’s attached restaurant also came in for a top prize.

The spokesman said: “We’re not the only ones celebrating though – Daisy Tasker was named as Regional Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year.

“Our head chef, Macca, was named Rising Star Chef of the Year.”

Hotel Indigo celebrated its first birthday last summer following a £23 million renovation, transforming the 200-year-old former mill into a four-star property.

Last October the hotel was named as one of Scotland’s top hotels by The Sunday Times which praised the hotel’s “clever” interiors and value for money.

It was one of only 10 Scottish hotels to be acknowledged by the paper.