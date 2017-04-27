Dundee’s horror film festival returns

Dundead, Dundee’s horror film festival, is returning to DCA this week for a seventh year.

This year’s line-up features previews and new titles, including heavy metal horror The Devil’s Candy and morgue mystery The Autopsy Of Jane Doe, starring Dundee actor Brian Cox.

Festival programmer Chris O’Neill said: “For our seventh Dundead festival we wanted to follow our usual style of mixing classics with previews and exceptional recent horror titles but this year we’ve curated our most ambitious retrospective line-up yet.”

The festival runs from today until Sunday.