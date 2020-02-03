Dundee’s historical House of Gray building set to be redeveloped after plans are approved by the council

Plans to redevelop one of Dundee’s most historical buildings have been approved by the city council.

The House of Gray building, which has A-listed status, is to be turned into seven residential units after plans submitted by Architecture firm Gauldie, Wright and Partners (GWP) were backed by the local authority.

The application also included proposals to build three detached housed within the associated ground, which has lain derelict for 30 years.

Among the residential units will be five three-bedroom flats alongside two townhouses which will be located within the east and west wing of the 18th century mansion.

The detached houses, which will be located to the rear of the building, will each be four-bedroom properties and will have associated parking as well as private garden ground.

A statement included in the application claims the development would prolong “the long-term future for this important property of national importance”.

It adds: “It is acknowledged the works to restore House of Gray would contribute significantly to the character and historic interests of the site.

“In this instance the restoration of an at-risk listed building is considered an appropriate contribution and would support the long-term future of House of Gray. There are also opportunities to integrate public art elements into the landscaping proposals and new build dwellings.”

The historical building has been out use for decades, its most recent incarnation was as a store for soft fruit after it was used an orphanage after the Second World War.

It was originally built by the 10th Lord Gray, whose family had owned Fowlis Estate and Castle from the 14th Century to 1667-9.

The house and the estate was eventually sold to James Ogilvie in 1918, who lived in the property until his death in 1936.

In the years since, the building has fallen victim to vandalism and dereliction.