One of Dundee’s oldest landmarks could be given a major revamp under plans to boost tourism in the city.

Proposals have been unveiled for a building at City Quay which would host the HM Frigate Unicorn, along with visitor facilities.

The plans have been drawn up as part of the Tay Cities Deal.

A document set to be submitted to Government chiefs suggests that the project could see the Unicorn moved into a dry dock and kept fully enclosed.

Cities Deal bosses say the attraction would be called The Unicorn Centre: Dundee’s Maritime Museum — and would also include space for exhibitions and other displays.

Councillor Ken Guild, leader of Dundee City Council — who helped put the Cities Deal plan together — told the Tele: “I very much want to see the Unicorn properly restored, in a position to be properly looked after and promoted as a Dundee landmark.

“It’s slightly isolated where it is at the moment.

“But the idea as part of the Cities Deal is to create a recreational marina, with the Unicorn central to that.

“It is time we saw the ship boosted as a tourist attraction.

“I would think the final plan for what shape the building takes will depend on the funding available.”

Mr Guild added: “It’s part of the long-term plan to get the Unicorn into the dry dock, which is directly behind where it is now.

“One of the maintenance problems on the ship is ingress of rain — it isn’t as watertight as it should be.”

Meanwhile, the Unicorn has been given a new extended roof in a further effort to preserve it.

Mike Clarke, chairman of the Unicorn, said: “This is a veritable milestone and has stopped water damage to the ship herself, as well as improving the external look of the vessel.

“The roof has been extended over the fo’c’sle (the forward part of a ship below the deck, traditionally used as the crew’s living quarters) and the extended eaves over the main hull.

“The area of damaged outer planking will be allowed to dry before remedial work is considered.

“We are delighted that this project has been brought in on time and on budget.”