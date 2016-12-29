Dundee’s Hilltown is set to host its first-ever Hogmanay event.

The shindig starts at 2pm on New Year’s Eve at the former Butterburn multi site.

New Year revellers will be treated to poem readings and pipe band music.

Then the pipers will lead locals down the hill to the Coldside Parish Church for a ceilidh and a plateful of stovies, juice and nibbles.

Reverend Tony Thornthwaite told the Tele that the event was about making sure that children and young families could enjoy Hogmanay — regardless of their financial situation.

He said: “We have just had the latest figures published from the Scottish Government and our whole area is in the top five of the Scottish index of multiple deprivation.

“There are a lot of issues around this area and the holidays can be particularly hard for children and young families.

“We like to do things where we can to make sure that kids in the area are well fed over the holidays.

“The Christmas and New Year period can be a very difficult time.

“Our original plan was to provide meals but the event has really grown since then.

“We have a lot of stuff on — it is definitely going to be a great day.

“It is about making sure that children and young families don’t miss out on the holidays.

“If it is successful then we will definitely look at doing it again.”

Not only will people attending enjoy a plate of stovies on the day, they will also go home with a special New Year goodie bag.

Rev Thornthwaite continued: “The goodie bag will include a steak pie and ingredients to make soup.

“They will also get a recipe so that they can have a nice meal on the first day of the new year.”

Local poet Mark Thomson will be performing a new piece at the event – written specially for the occasion.

He said “The Hilltown has always gotten a raw deal – it used to be called Rotten Row.

“This event is about bringing all parts of the Hilltown together – the top, middle and the bottom.

“It is about time that the profile of the area was raised because it is a great place to be.”

The project, which was led by Nadia Taylor — the church’s development worker — has drawn funding from the council and the Coldside Regeneration Fund.

For more information, contact the organisers on 01382 811788.