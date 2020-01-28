Dundee’s Hawkin’s Bazaar branch forced to close as chain goes into administration

The Dundee branch of Hawkin’s Bazaar has closed after the company plunged into administration last week.

The toy and gadget shop, which has stood in the Overgate for over a decade, closed recently due to what the company called a “challenging Christmas period”.

Staff were seen packing products and merchandise into boxes this weekend, and a closure sign has now been placed in the shop’s front window.

The sign, which was put up by staff at the Overgate, reads: “Please accept our apologies as this store is now closed.

“If you require assistance, please contact help@hawkin.com.”

Malcolm Angus, manager of the Overgate, confirmed bosses at the shopping centre were now looking for new tenants for the unit.

He said: “Hawkin’s Bazaar ceased trading in the centre on Thursday the 23rd of January.

“There had been no prior indication of this happening and we have been advised the company has entered administration

“Overgate’s letting agents are currently marketing the unit in the hope of securing a new retailer.

“Our thoughts are very much with the staff affected.”

Joint administrator of Hawkin’s Bazaar Tom Straw said: “Unfortunately, despite making changes to their offering to appeal to the shift in modern buying patterns, the retailer still struggled to compete with online retailers such as Amazon.”

The termination is the latest in a long line of closures at the Dundee shopping centre, with several other stores closing their doors in the past year.

Spud-U-Like, a former neighbour of Hawkin’s Bazaar, shut in August last year following the failure to secure a new owner after going into administration.

And a Virgin Media branch in the shopping centre also closed last January, causing several members of staff to lose their jobs.

Popular fashion retailer USC also faces an uncertain future.

The store had originally planned to close in December, however their lease was extended by six months which runs out on June 24.