Dundee’s gyms and dance studios finally open up after months of hardship due to Covid-19

Gyms and fitness centres throughout Dundee were celebrating yesterday after finally being allowed to open after almost half a year.

Restrictions were finally lifted meaning fitness businesses and the public could pick up where they left off at the start of lockdown.

For businesses, the announcement that they would be allowed to open earlier than planned earlier this month, was the first positive news they have had for some time, after months of uncertainty.

Sean Wanless, a coach with Dundee Elite Freestyle Kickboxing Fight School, held his first indoor classes last night at the Brooksbank Centre.

He said: “I’m delighted to get my indoor classes up and running again.

“Everyone I have spoken to can’t wait to get started. I just hope everything works alright and we can continue.”

Sean said that he began last night with three classes for children and his sessions for adults would also begin this week.

He said: “We are taking all the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe.

“It’s just so exciting to get back up and running I want to do everything right to make sure we can carry on now.

“If there was a second spike or anything happened and we had to close down again from a business perspective I doubt I would survive.”

Sean said he was even hopeful that he could start training kickboxers again for competition.

He said: “I don’t think we will see any competitions this year, but with any luck we might be able to get back up and running by next year.

“If everyone obeys the rules and is sensible I’m hopeful this will all work out.”

Meanwhile, Laura Rehman, owner of Launch Pad Dance Studio, was also able to hold her first indoor class.

She said that she wanted to just “have a good time” after such a lengthy period without lessons indoors.

She said: “It’s been such a long time and we thought we’d just hope for the best and adapt as we go.

“A lot of our students are 12 and under, the majority are the primary school aged children who don’t have to follow such strict measures.”