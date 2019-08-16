Dundee’s Golden Oldies Cinema Club takes silver screen out on the road

A cinema club for elderly film lovers is taking the silver screen out on the road.

Golden Oldies Cinema Club currently runs once a month at the Ardler Complex, as well as at The Friary in Tullideph Road.

The group has now received £2,200 from Volunteer Dundee as part of the Integrated Care Fund Small Grant Scheme.

Mary Cavin, who set the club up in 2016, said the money will be used to secure equipment to allow the group to travel to people who might not make their usual gatherings.

The group has already carried out a trial run at the Garry Place retirement home, where 15 people attended.

Mary said: “There is a fair number of elderly people who don’t go anywhere but they do come to their community hall.

“The response from Garry Place was fantastic. I think there is a need for it.

“All the homes I spoke with think it would be great. It’s about having somewhere they feel safe and comfortable.

“We need to buy a big screen, laptop, a sound system and a projector.”

Mary said she hopes to have the mobile cinema up and running by late September and is planning to expand the group all over the city.

She said: “My vision was that we would have two mobile cinemas, one for the east and one for the west. Because we get people from Alyth, Errol and up as far as Carnoustie, there is a need for two.”

Mary added that she would also like to have fixed clubs in Broughty Ferry and Hilltown.

She said: “I would like to thank Philippa Lyttle from Volunteer Dundee, Hazel Fielder from Dundee City Council, FareShare and McDonald’s.”

Ms Lyttle, community engagement and development officer with Volunteer Dundee, said the project fitted well with the grant scheme’s targets.

She said: “The money will help them buy equipment. This was the last round of funding and the panel decided they would not just give the money that was asked but the full balance that was left.”

The cinema club is also looking for help towards funding its annual Christmas event, with plans this year including going to a pantomime.

Anyone interested can contact the group’s Facebook page Golden Oldies Cinema Club.