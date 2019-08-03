Dundee’s Globe Bar to be rebranded as Irish-themed pub

Pub giant Belhaven has put forward plans to rebrand Dundee’s legendary Globe bar as a generic Irish pub, days after saying no decision had been made.

Belhaven – part of the Greene King group – told the Tele earlier this week it was yet to make a call on whether to rebrand the bar on the city’s Westport.

Rumours had abounded that the pub was to be rebranded as Molly Malones as part of a six-figure revamp.

However, on Thursday – the day after the pub giant said no decision had been made – it submitted designs to Dundee City Council in which the bar was labelled with the new name.

Planning agents acting on behalf of Greene King say the rebrand will “improve the appearance” of the pub, which has existed in one form or another since the 1800s.

The new exterior will be lined with mock-Irish Gaelic signs and a new sign over the door, depicting the presumed Molly Malone as a typical “bar wench”.

A statement from agents Ashleigh Signs said: “This scheme has been proposed as there is an internal refurbishment planned and the current external signage and decoration does not reflect this.

“The proposal also includes to change the name to Molly Malones and repaint the ground floor exterior. Overall, we feel that the proposed signage scheme is a subtle and suitable design for the building.

“This, along with the proposed new decorations externally, will improve the appearance of the building and the wider street scene significantly.”

Tracy Hunter, a barmaid who worked at the Globe in the ’80s, is among those upset by the pub chain’s apparent U-turn.

She said: “I’m quite upset about this to be honest. We don’t need an Irish-type bar here. We’ve got our own Dundee bars.

“You just can’t change The Globe – it is The Globe and that’s it. People will still call it The Globe no matter what.”

There has been speculation that the name change is intended to boost business for the pub – but Tracy is not convinced it is a change for the better.

“I don’t see why the pub needs a boost,” she added.

“It might even send it in the wrong direction and put people off. If anything we should make more of The Globe’s history.”

Greene King was contacted for further comment. The firm said earlier this week: “We have considered changing the pub’s name as part of the transformation but no firm decision has been taken on this yet.”