Dundee’s Giorgio the roast of the city after winning Costa’s global barista award

A Dundee man is the toast of the city after grinding it out against the baristas of 29 countries to win a global competition.

Giorgio Ventisei, who works at Costa’s Murraygate shop, has been crowned the coffeehouse company’s 2016 Barista of the Year Champion.

The 20-year-old eclipsed the world’s best coffee makers to win the award at the Royal Horticultural Society in London.

The competition tested the contestants’ ability to produce a technically perfect cup of hand-made coffee, including making their signature drink.

Giorgio’s signature drink — the Caffe XXVI — proved a showstopper at the 11th annual international championship.

Giorgio said: “It was such an honour to participate in the Barista of the Year event. I have a huge passion for coffee and that was at the heart of my efforts at the competition.

“I adopted a back-to-basics approach to my signature drink and managed to keep my cool and serve top-quality espressos in the espresso race.

“I think that’s how I was able to win over the judges.”

Giorgio, a third-year student at the University of Dundee, said: “I’m sort of in disbelief about it. I didn’t think I’d make it past the area round, let alone to the global final or winning it.

“It’s beyond all my expectations. I’m just so delighted and it means the absolute world to me. My father used to work for Costa and I grew up on espresso. Coffee runs in my blood so I am very pleased.

“There’s also a rich heritage of great coffee here. I’m so proud to have brought this trophy to the city.

“The Murraygate team works really hard and we take it all very seriously, plus this is the place I honed my skills. I’m so pleased to be able to say Dundee is the best place for a flat white.”

In the first round of contestants, there were roughly 17,000 applicants from the UK. Head judge — and Costa’s master of coffee — Gennaro Pelliccia, led the judging panel for the final, which was held on January 12.

He said: “Giorgio was strong on every challenge.

“He showed technical knowledge, creativity and a passion for great coffee in equal measures.”