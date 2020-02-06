Dundee’s Gin Fest promising to be bigger and better

Dundee events boss Carrie Shannon is to stage the city’s fourth gin festival.

And she revealed a generous chunk of this year’s takings will go to charity.

Carrie, 39, is planning a host of events in the city this season, although the Gin Fest at Bonar Hall has become a key date for many fans.

This is set to be the biggest and best so far with a few changes from last year’s line up.

She said: “I have a new partner to link up with for this Gin Fest and they have a charity which we will be giving a percentage of the ticket sales to.

“The confirmation for all that has still to be finalised, but it will all be announced very soon.

“Once again a lot of the focus will be on local products with local gins included.

“But this time we will be introducing Scottish vodkas and rums to the occasion.

“There was a prosecco bar last year, however, it did not take off as much as expected.

“But you can never tell until the day with new ideas.”

Tickets for the festival, which is being held on May 30, are now on sale and full details are available at theginfest.co.uk

Carrie added: “We had more than 400 people attend last time over the two sessions and again I want to support local products, but there will be others from around Scotland.

“So hopefully everything goes to plan and we bring a lot of people into Dundee.”