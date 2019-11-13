Dundee’s Gin Fest draws the crowds as event deemed ‘great success’

Gin lovers arrived in Dundee in their legions for the fourth annual Gin Fest.

Two sessions were staged for drinkers to savour a wide spectrum of various gins from across the country.

Guests arriving for the event at Bonar Hall were handed their own gin festival balloon glass filled with a welcome drink.

They had the chance to meet the makers and sample brands before buying.

And for those who like different drinks there was a prosecco and cocktail bar.

Almost 600 people attended the event and organiser Carrie Shannon said: “It was a great success with some gin brands running out of gin! We also had great feedback from attendees too.

“Comments on social media included some saying this was the best one yet.

“Some exhibitors have already highlighted that they want booked in for the next event which is great news.”