Wednesday, November 13th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

Dundee’s Gin Fest draws the crowds as event deemed ‘great success’

by Kenny MacDonald
November 13, 2019, 4:37 pm
© DC ThomsonHolly Galloway, Ross McGillivray and Lord Stephen Hewitt.
Holly Galloway, Ross McGillivray and Lord Stephen Hewitt.
Send us a story

Gin lovers arrived in Dundee in their legions for the fourth annual Gin Fest.

Two sessions were staged for drinkers to savour a wide spectrum of various gins from across the country.

Guests arriving for the event at Bonar Hall were handed their own gin festival balloon glass filled with a welcome drink.

© DC Thomson
Chelsea Cant, Rebekah Buchanan and Lauren McLachlan enjoying the Gin Festival.

They had the chance to meet the makers and sample brands before buying.

And for those who like different drinks there was a prosecco and cocktail bar.

Almost 600 people attended the event and organiser Carrie Shannon said: “It was a great success with some gin brands running out of gin! We also had great feedback from attendees too.

© DC Thomson
Carrie Shannon, organiser of the Gin Festival.

“Comments on social media included some saying this was the best one yet.

“Some exhibitors have already highlighted that they want booked in for the next event which is great news.”

Breaking