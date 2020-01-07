Dundee’s gaming industry to feature in series of new Royal Mail stamps

Dundee’s gaming industry is set to feature in a series of new stamps being released by the Royal Mail.

Games including the Dundee-developed Lemmings from 1991 will be included in the 12-stamp collection, which has been designed to celebrate influential UK-designed games from the 1980s and 1990s.

Royal Mail’s Philip Parker said: “The UK has been at the forefront of the video games industry for decades.

“In the 1980s and 1990s, young designers grappled with coding on the new microcomputers and set the template for the industry with iconic games.

“We celebrate some of their landmark creations on stamps.”

Among the other titles featuring in the collection include the Tomb Raider franchise, which has sold more than 74 million copies worldwide, Populous, Sensible Soccer, Wipeout and Worms.

Royal Mail chose the games that are featured on the stamps with the help of gaming trade body UK Interactive Entertainment.

The set will be available in a presentation pack for £14.25, to pre-order online or buy in post offices from January 21.