Dundee’s ‘game of two halves’ leaves McPake with decisions to make for Ayr

Dundee welcome Ayr United to Dens Park this weekend looking for victory after kicking off the Championship campaign with a draw at Dunfermline.

Saturday will be the Dark Blues fans’ first chance to get use out of their season tickets but what kind of Dundee side are they likely to see run out in the first home league match of the season?

Manager James McPake is the first to admit the first-half performance at East End Park was well below expectations at the club.

With that in mind it’s highly unlikely he’ll choose the same unchanged side for the third match in a row.

Half-time subs Declan McDaid and Josh Todd impressed from the bench on Friday night as Dundee came from two goals behind to draw 2-2 and will come into the manager’s thinking this weekend.

McPake said: “I’ve watched it back and we weren’t good enough in the first half. We know that as a team.

“But you ask for a reaction and you ask for character – that was there in abundance in the second half.

“I thought the two boys, McDaid and Todd, coming on did really well and we looked more of a threat.

“Looking back at the game now it was a game of two halves — a cliche I know — but it probably ended up a fair result.

“Near the end I thought we might nick it, too.

“Both McDaid and Todd have been in the mix. I like both of them, and Jamie Ness is back in the mix now, too.

“It’s healthy we have him back and healthy we have those two pushing for places. That adds to the squad.”

So, what are the possibilities for the Dens gaffer against Ian McCall’s Honest Men?

Goalkeeper

Despite an error for the second goal at Dunfermline, Jack Hamilton is the undisputed No 1 goalie at the club and will almost certainly retain his spot ahead of second-choice Calum Ferrie.

Defence

After seeing the three-man backline perform well in a commanding performance against Inverness in the Betfred Cup the match previous, it’s clear the same line-up didn’t work at Dunfermline.

Every game is different but should McPake switch to a back four, that’ll obviously see one centre-half drop out.

The knock picked up by skipper Josh Meekings and his injury history make him favourite to miss out.

Andrew Davies is nowhere near match fitness so that leaves Jordon Forster and Jordan McGhee as central defenders for this one.

At full-back, Jordan Marshall did OK and will likely continue, as will Cammy Kerr on the right, though he didn’t have his best night at East End Park.

Midfield

A shake-up in defence would bring another midfielder into play and with McDaid, Todd and Ness all banging on the door for a starting spot, McPake has decisions to make. Young Finn Robertson has been excellent so far this campaign but his youthfulness may see him replaced by the more experienced Ness for this one.

Paul McGowan and Shaun Byrne are key players but, if Dundee go to a 4-4-2 that’s likely to see one miss out – or McGowan moved further upfield.

On the wings, McDaid and Todd may have done enough to earn their starting spurs.

Strikers

Danny Johnson’s three goals in two matches make him almost certain to start. Less certain is Andrew Nelson’s place after he was replaced at half-time on Friday, however.

Injury and illness have hampered Craig Curran lately, though he is expected to be fit for Saturday.

McGowan in behind Johnson could be McPake’s pick for this big early-season clash.