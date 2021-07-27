Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dundee’s fundraising superstar Ruby Young helps out three more charities

By Emma O'Neill
July 27, 2021, 6:50 pm
Ruby Young Tesco
Ruby Young 'could sell snow to an Eskimo' according to her Tesco colleagues. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Fundraising superstar Ruby Young has persuaded Tesco staff to take the plunge for charity.

Corralling willing – and some unwilling – staff from the Kingsway Tesco Extra, the 70-year-old helped to raise £500 for Diabetes UK, Cancer Research UK and British Heart Foundation.

The staff members all took the plunge at the aqua park down at the Dundee Quayside on Sunday evening, launching themselves into the cold water to take on the obstacle course.

Tesco staff fundraise
Staff from the Dundee Tesco Extra prepare to take the plunge at the aqua park. Kim Cessford/DCT Media

The aqua park is a giant, floating playground, filled with slides, moon bounces and rope climbs.

This is just the latest scheme from Ruby to raise money for charity, calling that “her true passion”.

“I enjoy everything about the fundraising. People need it”, said Ruby.

“I wish the pandemic was all over with just so all the charities can get out and about again because people are going to struggle. It is just good to help people.”

Ruby Young fundraiser
Ruby Young takes charge of collecting toys for charity at Christmas. Mhairi Edwards/ DCT Media

She could sell snow to an Eskimo

As Community Champion at the Tesco store, Ruby is well known among both colleagues and customers for her ability to part people and their cash – all for a good cause of course.

Rosie Dawn, manager at Tesco Extra, said: “It is very difficult to say no to Ruby! She could sell snow to an Eskimo. She is a very persuasive person.”

However, it’s not just charities who benefit from Ruby’s generous spirit.

Tesco staff fundraiser
Steph Smith and Sophie Hendry take a leap of faith. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

“Yesterday, we had that many eggs left over, that I took them over to the firies,” she explained.

“Because they could be sitting having their dinner and suddenly get a call out. And then it’s just thrown in the bin.

“So we give them any thing like that. We take over ice lollies in this heatwave. It’s just nice to look out for each other.”

Ruby also takes charge of the yearly toy collection, Help For Kids Christmas Toy Appeal, where “crates were filled to the brim” with donations.

And she’s already made a start on this year’s collection.

In 2019, Ruby raised £2,500 in just a couple of hours selling Christmas wrapping paper three for £1 at Ninewells.

Tesco Ruby Young
Ruby is excited to get back to fundraising. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

She added: “It’s about not being greedy. I couldn’t get in last year because of Covid, but I’m desperate to get back this year.”

Ruby also has her sights set on her next fundraiser – a car wash at Dundee fire station where she hopes to split proceeds with the Fire Fighters Charity and the three Tesco charities.

Despite being 70, Ruby said she has absolutely no plans to slow down any time soon.

“It keeps me young at heart!” she said, with a grin.

“My daughter keeps telling me ‘You’re going to have to slow down’ but I don’t want to slow down. I love this sort of thing to death.”